Sioux Falls Police offer fireworks reminder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — As you get ready for Independence Day, make sure you’re up-to-speed on your town’s fireworks rules.

Patrol officer Dustin Jorgensen is gearing up for a busy weekend.

He’s one of several Sioux Falls Police Officers who will be responding to fireworks calls.

“I anticipate we’re going to have a lot of fireworks going off and we’re going to have a lot of calls coming in for it,” Sioux Falls Police Dept. patrol officer Dustin Jorgensen said.

If your fireworks pop or fly, you’re not allowed to shoot them off in the City of Sioux Falls.

“The fireworks rules are not in place because everybody hates fun. I think they’re in place–I think everybody recognizes this to protect property to also maintain some semblance of respect and courtesy for your neighbors,” Sioux Falls Police Dept. Lt. Jon Thum said.

On top of a majority of fireworks already being illegal in city limits, dry conditions continue to linger in KELOLAND.

“That’s not a surprise to anybody, and fireworks obviously pose a major fire hazard for that,” Thum said.

Jorgensen says the main goal on fireworks patrol is to educate the public.

“We generally try to give warnings, written warnings, verbal warnings, and if we have to, a citation for it,” Jorgensen said.

Shooting off fireworks in Sioux Falls city limits could result in a $95 fine.

There are some exceptions to the rule, including sparklers and snakes.