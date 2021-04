SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Bisleysi (Naomi) Madrid Rodriguez was last seen in the area of 2500 block of W. Orwin Place.

The SFPD is asking for the public's help in locating Bisleysi (Naomi) Madrid Rodriguez. She is 13 yrs old and was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of W Orwin Place. She is considered an endangered runaway due to age. If seen or located please call the SFPD. /802 pic.twitter.com/oOZkPGsNIJ — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 14, 2021

Bisleysi is 5’2”, 115 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Authorities say she is considered an endangered runaway due to her age. If you know about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call authorities.