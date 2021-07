SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 13-year-old.

Juliette Herrera was last seen near the area of the 1300 block of N Jessica Ave on Thursday morning. She’s described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds.

You’re asked to call police if you have any information on her whereabouts.