SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department posted on twitter asking for help locating a 12 year-old runaway girl, Wednesday.

Ania Johnson left school yesterday after an argument, according to the department’s twitter. SFPD say she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have any information or may have seen someone matching Johnson’s description, contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.