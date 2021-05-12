Sioux Falls Police name man killed after his car ran over him

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators say a mechanical issue may be to blame for a deadly crash on the northeast side of Sioux Falls.

Around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, 41-year-old Andrew Kashoba was near the corner of 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue when police say he rear ended someone in his Honda Accord.

When he tried to get out of the car, police say it started going backwards in circles at a high rate of speed. It spun around 15 to 17 times, running over the Sioux Falls man multiple times before crashing into a second vehicle.