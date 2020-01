We have an update on a shooting that happened January 17 in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say a fight broke out between two men inside an apartment in the 300 block of S. Duluth Ave. One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other man twice.

The man who was shot, 27-year-old Dakota Sun Bearheels was taken to the hospital. Bearheels died from his injuries on Friday, January 24.

Authorities say the investigation is still on-going and no arrests have been made.