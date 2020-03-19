Breaking News
3 new COVID-19 cases in Beadle County
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota Wagner senior meals

Sioux Falls Police making some changes in response to the coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 is changing the way Sioux Falls Police do business. Here what it means for you if you need to make a report.

A 911 emergency is still just that. If you need it, police, fire, and ambulances will roll, but they do have a request.

“If people call and they need police response and they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, we’d like them to let the dispatcher know. We just want to be able to have a heads up before we’re going into that situation,” Sam Clemens, with Sioux Falls Police said.

To report many common crimes, especially when there is no suspect present, police are asking that you go online.

“Harassing phone calls, lost property, theft, vandalism and theft from vehicles,” Clemens said.

If you don’t have internet access, you can still make a report. But instead of an officer coming to your home, you’ll get a phone call.

“We’re doing this to limit the amount of exposure that our first responders have with people,” Clemens said.

Sioux Falls Police will have the same number of officers on the street and for a serious crime, there’s no “get out jail free card.”

“If somebody commits a crime, they’re still going to be arrested or held responsible for that,” Clemens said.

Click here to make a report with Sioux Fall Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss