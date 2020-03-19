Sioux Falls Police making some changes in response to the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 is changing the way Sioux Falls Police do business. Here what it means for you if you need to make a report.

A 911 emergency is still just that. If you need it, police, fire, and ambulances will roll, but they do have a request.

“If people call and they need police response and they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, we’d like them to let the dispatcher know. We just want to be able to have a heads up before we’re going into that situation,” Sam Clemens, with Sioux Falls Police said.



To report many common crimes, especially when there is no suspect present, police are asking that you go online.



“Harassing phone calls, lost property, theft, vandalism and theft from vehicles,” Clemens said.



If you don’t have internet access, you can still make a report. But instead of an officer coming to your home, you’ll get a phone call.



“We’re doing this to limit the amount of exposure that our first responders have with people,” Clemens said.



Sioux Falls Police will have the same number of officers on the street and for a serious crime, there’s no “get out jail free card.”



“If somebody commits a crime, they’re still going to be arrested or held responsible for that,” Clemens said.

Click here to make a report with Sioux Fall Police.