Sioux Falls Police make arrests in recent shootings in the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Several teenagers are accused of being involved in recent shootings in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News that 16 people under the age of 18 have been arrested since the start of July. All arrests were in connection to recent gang-related shootings in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police recently held a town hall to discuss the gunfire.

Over a 30-day period in July, police responded to more than 40 gunshot calls in the city.