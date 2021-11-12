Sioux Falls police looking for witnesses to Sunday morning shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in a central Sioux Falls parking lot, police continue to search for evidence.

37-year-old Garang Aluong was shot and killed early Sunday morning along Minnesota Avenue. Two other men were injured.

While the investigation continues to move forward, police would like to hear from more witnesses. They’re also looking for more surveillance video from the area.

“By chance if someone hasn’t heard that message, we’d sure like them to reach out and get a hold of police, call crimestoppCers and they can upload videos that way as well,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

When asked if there is a suspect in the shooting, Clemens said that’s a question police won’t answer at this point in the investigation.