UPDATE: Girls found safe

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 08:56 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:09 AM CDT

UPDATED 11:10 a.m. 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) --  According to police all three girls have been found safe. 

8:56 a.m. 

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls. 

According to police, the girls were last seen going for a walk near 57th Street and Cliff Avenue Monday night. Nevaeh Huwer, 13, Keyona Cheater, 14, and Zayshaw Spirittrack, 14, are the three girls missing. 
Huwer was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, Cheater had a black tank top with a palm tree design and black shorts and Spirittrack had a coral crop top shirt with denim shorts.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. You can call at 605-367-7000.
 

 

 

 

