Sioux Falls Police looking for suspect in car vs. bicyclist hit-and-run over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that sent a bicyclist to the hospital over the weekend.

At police briefing on Tuesday, Officer Sam Clemens said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Saturday. A white SUV was stopped at 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue, waiting to turn north on Minnesota Ave. When the driver was given the green light, they turned and collided with a bicyclist in the crosswalk.

A 60-year-old woman on the bicycle was taken to the hospital. Police say she was unconscious at the time, but they aren’t sure of her current condition. She was wearing a helmet.

Witnesses in the area told police that the vehicle stopped briefly before driving off. They described the vehicle as a white Jeep, possibly a Cherokee or Compass.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a white SUV with front end damage. Clemens says they aren’t sure of the extent of the damage.