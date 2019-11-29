Sioux Falls Police looking for suspect after stolen vehicle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating after a pickup crashed into two garages on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Officials are looking for a suspect who stole a pickup that was later found crashed into the garages near Juneau Lane and Missouri Street, which is near 16th Street and Marion Road.

Crews are working on removing the Dodge pickup and checking the structural integrity of the two buildings.

Sgt. Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department says there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on air and online for the latest updates.