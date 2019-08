SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are asking for help to find a missing woman.

Patricia Willard, 78, was last seen in the area of 18th Street and Blauvelt Avenue. Police say she has dementia and is mostly non-verbal.

She is 5 feet tall and weights 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing turquoise shirt and pink pants.

If you have information, you are asked to call police at 605-367-7000.