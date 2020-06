SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is searching for a Angela Armstrong who has been missing since around midnight Wednesday.

Armstrong is a 45-year-old woman, around 5’6″ tall. According to SFPD’s twitter she was last seen driving a dark grey 2017 Chevy Traverse with SD license 44ZW44.

We are looking for Angela Armstrong, a 45 year old woman, around 5'6" tall. Angela has not been seen since June 3, around midnight. She was driving a 2017 Chevy Traverse, very dark gray color, and SD license 44ZW44. If you see Angela or her car, please call 911. /713 pic.twitter.com/7Un6cEpmXJ — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) June 4, 2020

If you have any information on Armstrong or have seen her or her car, call 911.