SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Police are looking for Nataya Castaway. The 13-year-old is 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds.

Police say she didn’t come home Sunday night and didn’t go to school on Monday.

If you have information on where she is at, contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000.