SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say Talinna Beckmon was last seen in the area of East 8th Street and North Cleveland Avenue around 12 p.m. Monday, June 6.

Talinna stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Officials say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Talinna is, you are asked to contact law enforcement at 605-367-7000.