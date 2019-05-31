Sioux Falls Police looking for missing girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Amelia Mastin did not return home Thursday night. She was last seen in the area of 2100 S Silverthorne Ave wearing gray sweatshirt and black leggings.

She is not believed to be in danger. If located, contact the SFPD.

