UPDATE: Sioux Falls police locate teen safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls authorities say they have located the missing teen, and she is safe.

16-year-old Alanna Mantilla left her home near 69th Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls earlier Friday evening, according to police.

Mantilla is considered endangered due to a “developmental disorder.” Alanna was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pink flowery pants. She is 4-feet 9-inches tall and 160 lbs.

If anyone has seen her or has information, you are asked to call 605-367-7000.