UPDATE: Sioux Falls police locate teen safely

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls authorities say they have located the missing teen, and she is safe.

16-year-old Alanna Mantilla left her home near 69th Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls earlier Friday evening, according to police.

Mantilla is considered endangered due to a “developmental disorder.” Alanna was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pink flowery pants. She is 4-feet 9-inches tall and 160 lbs.

If anyone has seen her or has information, you are asked to call 605-367-7000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests