Sioux Falls police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help to find a missing child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Vernon Harrison. Police say he was taken from his home in Sioux Falls by his guardian’s ex-boyfriend, Chad Everett Miller.

Authorities believe they may be heading to the Crow Creek or Chamberlain areas.

Police say Miller drives a 1998 red F-150 with South Dakota license CWICK.

Harrison is around 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 75 lbs. and has long, brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests