Sioux Falls police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help to find a missing child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Vernon Harrison. Police say he was taken from his home in Sioux Falls by his guardian’s ex-boyfriend, Chad Everett Miller.

Authorities believe they may be heading to the Crow Creek or Chamberlain areas.

Police say Miller drives a 1998 red F-150 with South Dakota license CWICK.

Harrison is around 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 75 lbs. and has long, brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.