SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Jennifer Deshazer was last seen in Downtown Sioux Falls on Thursday, September 9 around 7:30 a.m. Police say she was wearing a blue tank top and jeans.

Deshazer is 5 feet one inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.

If you see her, you are asked to call police.