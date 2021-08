SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Police say 12-year-old Mario Ponce was last seen on Monday, August 2 around 5:30 p.m. He was wearing a yellow hoodie and black shorts.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 605-367-7000.