SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite all the shootings we’ve reported on this year, Sioux Falls just recorded its first homicide of 2022.



It happened early Saturday morning outside an apartment complex near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue.

While the family is mourning the loss of 36-year-old Tunis Lomax, police have very few leads to finding his killer.

Tunis Lomax

“We’re still investigating this, we don’t have a whole lot of information to share at this point,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say they are nowhere closer to solving Sioux Falls’ first homicide of the year than they were two days ago when someone shot and killed Tunis Lomax.

Yesterday, Lomax’s family gathered for a vigil outside of the apartment where he was gunned down.

They told KELOLAND News, that Lomax was a friendly man, who liked to help others.

“Everybody that’s been coming over, they always say the same thing. ‘Oh, he’s so good. He’s so nice.’ He’s always ready to help, always,” the victim’s wife Cynthia Lomax said.

Several people in the complex heard the gunshots at 2 in the morning.

“I was back in my bedroom and all of sudden I hear like, ‘pop pop pop,’ and I like stopped and I said, I did not just hear gunfire,” Toni Rottman said.

The shooting has left people on edge because they say nothing like this has ever happened in their neighborhood.

The family wants justice, police want answers.

“We are still looking for more people if they have information if they saw anything if they know anything,” Clemens said. “We’re following leads we’re talking to people, but at this time we don’t have anyone arrested.”

Police say Lomax died from a single gunshot, but an autopsy is being performed to confirm.