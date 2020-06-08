Sioux Falls police looking for 17-year-old Decimas Laurelez for allegedly shooting at police

Sioux Falls police need your help finding a teenager, who they say fired a gun at officers during last week’s riots at the Empire Mall.

For the past week, police have been following up on tips and leads from the public in connection to the riot that unfolded last week at the Empire Mall and along 41st Street.

“We’ve been getting a lot of videos detectives have been combing through those, obviously we’ve identified a lot of suspects, we’ve put a lot of pictures out there of suspects of people of different crimes,” Sam Clemens said.

Crimes that were committed after a peaceful protest in downtown that quickly escalated after dark.

“One of the videos we came across was somebody who fired a gun,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Decimas Laurelez of Sioux Falls.

“That person was seen throwing rocks, probably two or three rocks and starts to walk a little distance away; then pulls out a gun from his waist band and points it in the same direction he was throwing rocks where the officers were and fired shots,” Clemens said.

Investigators found several shell casings near JC Penney, but no damage or injuries were reported.

Laurelez is now wanted for attempted murder and if located, he’ll be tried as an adult.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.

According to court papers, the suspect fired the gun six or seven times.

Police also arrested two 17 year olds, Gerard Amos Vanderwalker and Gavin Mason Rosheim.

Both are charged in adult court with aggravated assault on law enforcement, riot, and refusal to disperse from unlawful assembly.