Sioux Falls Police look at policies in wake of George Floyd case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota’s U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar was one of the many speakers at a funeral for 20 year old Daunte Wright.

“Many young people can imagine calling their mom when they need insurance information or when they are scared, but only some can imagine being shot by a police officer when they are in a traffic stop,” said Klobuchar.

Wright was shot when a police officer appeared to confuse her real gun with a taser. It happened during the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd.

250 miles away, in Sioux Falls.

“Of course we are watching that very closely and have been for some time,” said Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns.

Burns says the problems in Minneapolis have prompted him to take a closer look at the policies and procedures in Sioux Falls.

“We put in a policy that we prohibit chokeholds except when deadly force would be authorized. That’s one of the things we did. We also, at our training to make sure our training is up to snuff, that our officers had the diversity training the anti-biased training, and the things that they needed to effectively have that credibility in the community,” said Burns.

According to Burns he also looked at the complaint process, so that there was no avenue that they were missing. He believes having the support of the majority of the community is paramount to good policing.

“One of the biggest responsibilities of government is policing a democratic society, but one only does so with credibility and consent of the governed. So if you don’t have that, you don’t have that relationship and that understand then it’s very very difficult to do this job,” said Burns.

Just three months ago the police department outfitted every officer with a body camera.

The chief says the cameras record everything to help protect both the public and the officer when it comes to what really happened during a situation.