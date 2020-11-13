Sioux Falls police: Lock your vehicle while it warms up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With this week’s cold weather, a lot of people are letting their car warm up in the mornings or leaving it run while picking up groceries.

Sioux Falls police say it’s that time of year again and are reminding people to lock your vehicle if you leave it running.

On Thursday, police received a report of a vehicle that was stolen near 41st Street and Empire Place. The driver left the vehicle while they did some shopping, and when they came back it was gone.

“We’re starting to get cold. We have a tendency to warm our vehicles up, just make sure you have that extra key, lock your car, use some safety type of remote device if you have a newer vehicle,” Sgt. Robert Forster said.

Police another option is simply to shut the car off and lock it up.