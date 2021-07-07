Sioux Falls Police: Lock your doors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to cracking down on crime, Sioux Falls police say there’s a simple way you can help…. lock your doors.

It’s a message police have been echoing for months as the department sees more reports of stolen vehicles, items taken from cars and even people entering unlocked garages.

“We really see a lot of crime of opportunities people seeking out and making victims of people that forget to lock their items, forget to lock their cars,” Lt. Jason Leach with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police especially encourage people to not leave guns in vehicles. Authorities say stolen guns often end up being used in other crimes.

