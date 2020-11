SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on an incident at the Delux Motel on West 12th Street that we first told you about on KELOLAND News at 10 on Thursday.

Police say the investigation involves an unattended death at the motel.

While there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious at this time, police say they are still looking into how the person died.