Sioux Falls police investigating third case involving man selling fake jewelry

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a third report of fake jewelry purchase.

At police briefing on Monday, Officer Sam Clemens said they have received another report of a man in a white SUV asking people for money in exchange for jewelry.

On Thursday, April 22, a woman was approached by the man in the Hy-Vee parking lot on East 10th Street. He told her he was short on cash and offered her jewelry.

The victim withdrew $300 from an ATM for the jewelry. She later found out the jewelry was fake.

