SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls.

Police say a man in his early thirties showed up at an emergency room on the city’s west side around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, suffering from stab wounds to his back and abdomen. Police say his wounds are non-life threatening.

So far, no arrests in their investigation.

