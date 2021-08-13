Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired at house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after several shots were fired at a house.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon a white car dove through a neighborhood on the east side of the city firing a gun at a house. Police say six bullet casings were found in the area.

“Fired it at a house,” officer Sam Clemens said. “There was actually a couple rounds that went into the house and there were quite a few people inside but thankfully no body was injured.”

Police say surveillance video from the area helped identify it was a white vehicle. They are still looking for the car and the person who fired the shots.

