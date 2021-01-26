Sioux Falls police investigating shooting of 14-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting after a 14-year-old girl was shot on Monday morning.

According to police, the victim showed up to a Sioux Falls hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment in the 600 block of north Cleveland Avenue.

At police briefing on Tuesday, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the victim isn’t cooperating with the investigators. The girl says she knows the shooter, and she claims it was an accident. Clemens said the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The news comes just two weeks after a 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg. In that case, the victim was inside a car with a group of kids. Another teenager was charged with that shooting. 16-year-old Jasir Nayquan Holder was arrested on several assault charges.