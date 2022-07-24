SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a car vs motorcycle crash that happened Sunday.

In a release sent Sunday afternoon, Sioux Falls Police say they responded to a crash at the 2800 block of S. Louise Ave around 1:37 p.m. Police say their investigation shows that a Cadillac Escalade that was being driven by an 84-year-old Sioux Falls man, entered Louise Ave in front of a northbound motorcycle that was being driven by a 41-year-old Sioux Falls man.

The vehicles collided, resulting in critical injuries to the motorcyclist. The man was not wearing a helmet. Louise Ave was shut down for a period of time while authorities investigated the crash.

Charges are pending completion of the investigation.