Sioux Falls police investigating separate gunshot reports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating separate gunshot reports where bullets hit two houses, nearly hitting a person inside one of the homes.

The first happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night near east 6th Street and Bahnson Avenue. People in the area reported hearing gun shots. Police say several bullets hit a house in the area but didn’t go into the home.

The other report came in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on North Spring Avenue near Minnesota and Russel street.

“There was a house that had been shot. There was people inside the house, where one of the residents was sitting one of the bullets went right past her head nearly hit her,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said.

The woman wasn’t hurt. Right now police don’t have any suspects in either case. They are looking into whether the shootings are connected to a similar event earlier this week.