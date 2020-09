SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are also investigating a robbery at the Get “N Go on West 12th Street.

Police say around 2:45 Saturday morning, a woman walked into the gas station claiming to have a gun.

The clerk told police she saw something that she thought was a gun. The suspect took some cash and then left. Police are working to get surveillance video from inside the gas station.