SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for an armed robber who held up a store on Franklin Avenue last night.

Officer Sam Clemens said that the man entered the store, flashed a gun, took the cash and left.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5’4″ and was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.