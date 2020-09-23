Sioux Falls Police investigating robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last night was busy for Sioux Falls, with several robberies and investigations involving gunshots.

One case happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the Red Eye Bar and Casino on North Cliff Avenue after an employee noticed a man messing with a video lottery machine. The employee went to confront him and the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee. The man then left without taking anything. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Another case happened at the Get-N-Go on South Cliff Avenue. Around 9:30 police say a man went into the store and started knocking things off the shelf. The man also grabbed some cigarettes and started smoking them in the store. At some point, he told the clerk he had a gun.

The man was still there when police arrived. Silky Richardson was arrested on a list of charges including robbery, simple assault and shoplifting. Police say he did not have a weapon.