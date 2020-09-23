Sioux Falls Police investigating report of gunshots near 41st and Louise Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating several gunshots near 41st and Louise early Wednesday morning. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot of the nearby Walmart.

Witnesses tell police it appeared that one person was running after another person and firing a hand gun at them. After the gun shots, police say the people involved got into vehicles and left.

“The only thing we have as far as cars, one of them was a light-colored, maybe a grey colored car and the other was a black car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say no injuries have been reported. Authorities are looking at surveillance video in the area to help in the investigation.

