Sioux Falls police investigating possible arson at Rice Street apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a fire in the hallway of an apartment building on Rice Street as an arson.

Fire fighters were able to get the fire out quickly and no one was hurt. This afternoon crews were at the scene hauling damaged items out of the building.

“There was some type of accelerant that was used. The officer thought that is smelled like gasoline, but they’ll do some checking on that,” Resource officer Sam Clemens said.

Right now police say they don’t have a suspect behind the fire.