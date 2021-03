SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police say officers made contact with people inside a vehicle at 6th Street and Phillips Avenue around 1:30 this morning. Officers discovered one of the occupants of the vehicle had a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

So far, no one has been arrested.