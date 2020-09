SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old Sioux Falls man was heading east on a motorcycle on Madison Street just after 9:30 a.m. The driver crashed in the intersection near I-29.

Officials say he was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the crash is still under investigation.