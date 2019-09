SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a Sioux Falls motel.

Officers responded to the RedRock Inn on West 41st Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday night. Police say three to four men took money and a cell phone from a guest staying at the motel.

Police are looking into whether any weapons were involved. Nobody was hurt and there are no arrests yet.