Sioux Falls Police investigating infant death at in-home day care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out how a nine-month old boy died at an in-home daycare on the southwest side of the city.

The in-home daycare is closed as authorities investigate the child’s death. Police say right now they are not sure if there is anything suspicious.

About 2:30 Thursday afternoon, Sioux Falls police were called to a southwestern neighborhood along South Wassom Avenue, just a block from RF Pettigrew Elementary.

“The initial call was this 9-month-old boy was not breathing. Police, fire, ambulance all responded; the child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say the in-home day care providers were caring for more kids than they were supposed to.

According to the Sioux Falls Department of Health, the number of children that can be cared for at an in-home day care is 12 or fewer.

“They had six kids of their own, and then there were ten other kids they were caring for. The ages of the ones they were caring for are…We had five 1-year-olds, two 2-year-olds, a four-year-old, an 8-month-old, and the 9-month-old,” Clemens said.

“There are ratios that are taken into consideration as well and for each provider you can have no more than four children under the age of two, and no more than two of those four can be under the age of 1,” LuAnn Ford with the Sioux Falls Department of Health said.

The daycare has since been closed.

“Any time there is an unattended death in an in-home daycare, they’re always closed anyway pending the investigation,” Clemens said.

Clemens says so far there have been no arrests or charges in connection with the child’s death.

Review daycare regulations for the city of Sioux Falls online.