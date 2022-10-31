SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a Sunday stabbing as a homicide.

According to the Minnehaha County Jail log, Isaiah Dubray was booked into jail for first degree murder Monday morning. The SFPD crime log lists a homicide report at an apartment near the intersection of 9th St. and Duluth Ave.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Dubray was released after serving a completed prison sentence on Aug. 29, 2022.

Police briefing is set for 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. KELOLAND News will have more coverage online and on-air.