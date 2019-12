SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating after an assault that happened Sunday night in Downtown Sioux Falls.

It happened near the YMCA on Minnesota Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

A KELOLAND News photojournalist saw blood on the sidewalk and firefighters wash it away with a hose.

Authorities tell KELOLAND News that juveniles are involved and wouldn’t release many details.

Sioux Falls Police are still investigating.