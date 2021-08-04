Sioux Falls police investigating crash on Augustana University campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash that happened early Wednesday morning on the Augustana University campus.

A KELOLAND News crew was on scene and was able to get video from the crash. The vehicle ended up in front of a residence hall on campus. In the video, you can see the car received front-end damage.

This is a developing story. We have reached out to law enforcement for more information. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online as more information becomes available.