SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries last night.

Police say the 34-year-old Sioux Falls man was walking across East Rice Street by Jessica Avenue when he was struck by an SUV. Police say the driver, an 82-year-old Sioux Falls man, continued to drive home, where officers found him.

Authorities say the driver has been cooperating with investigators, but say charges are pending.