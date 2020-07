SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an armed robbery at a western Sioux Falls business Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, two men entered Burnside Game Place around 9:15 a.m. One man was armed with a handgun and they took money from the business. Police say both suspects had cloths or bandanas over their faces.

The person working at Burnside Game Place was not injured.