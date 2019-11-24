Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend armed robbery. It happened Saturday morning at a business at 41st Street and South Marion Road.

Investigators say a woman armed with a semi-automatic handgun took money from an employee and left. The woman was wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and a pink stocking cap.

Officials say no one was hurt. This is the second recent armed robbery in Sioux Falls involving a woman.

Last week, surveillance video showed a woman walking into a hotel lobby and heading into an area for employees. Investigators say she was armed with a gun. Police are still looking for her.

Authorities have no determined if the two robberies are connected.