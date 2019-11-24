Sioux Falls police investigating armed robbery

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend armed robbery. It happened Saturday morning at a business at 41st Street and South Marion Road.

Investigators say a woman armed with a semi-automatic handgun took money from an employee and left. The woman was wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and a pink stocking cap.

Officials say no one was hurt. This is the second recent armed robbery in Sioux Falls involving a woman.

Last week, surveillance video showed a woman walking into a hotel lobby and heading into an area for employees. Investigators say she was armed with a gun. Police are still looking for her.

Authorities have no determined if the two robberies are connected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests