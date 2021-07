SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday.

According to authorities, officers were called to a local hospital’s emergency department for a man with a gunshot wound around 3:40 a.m. An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police say the injury is non life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.