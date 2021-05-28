Sioux Falls police investigating after $13,000 diamond goes missing from jewelry store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a suspect who took a diamond worth $13,000 from a store in the mall.

Police say the theft happened Tuesday evening but it wasn’t reported until Thursday. According to Officer Sam Clemens, one person distracted an employee while the second suspect reached around the counter to grab the 2 ct. diamond.

Police are reviewing security footage to try and identify the suspects.

